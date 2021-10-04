Low turnout on first day of in-person absentee voting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Coming into this period of in-person absentee voting, the general thought at the Beaufort County board of elections and voter registration was that turnout wouldn’t be in great numbers, and that was the case on the first day Monday when they only had two voters.

One of those voters at the Beaufort precinct was 82-year-old Army veteran James Gilliard.

“Every time there’s an election or an opportunity to vote, I cast my ballot,” Gilliard said.

Gilliard says each opportunity to vote is important, no matter how many items are on the ballot. Especially in a year like this one, where he only voted on two county-wide referendums.

“Little things are just as important as big things. Little things turn into big things... it’s like pennies and dollars,” he said.

For Gilliard, it comes to down to doing something about his beliefs, rather than just talking about it.

“You have to cast a ballot in order to vote. Speaking about it doesn’t change things, speaking about it doesn’t enforce things so you have the possibility of casting a ballot to ensure how you feel,” Gilliard said.

The opportunity to cast your in-person absentee ballot is going to go through Nov. 1, of course the next day, Nov. 2, is election day.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.