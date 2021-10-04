Sky Cams
Masks now optional for visitors, staff in Effingham County schools

(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District has moved to a mask optional policy for staff and visitors.

According to the superintendent, the policy change took effect on Sept. 27.

A statement from Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford is below:

“Beginning on September 27th, the Effingham County School District moved from a mask mandate for staff and visitors to masks being optional for both groups. Masks for students remain optional. As we continue to navigate through the Covid-19 Pandemic, we are thankful for the support from our community. We will continue to monitor the status of our numbers and make adjustments accordingly.”

