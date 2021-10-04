Sky Cams
MONDAY | Cloudier beginning to a wetter work-week!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday. Plan on a wetter work-week weather pattern.

Temperatures are mild this morning, with most communities sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s out the door. It’s a humid start as well and patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. Though, the forecast remains dry through the morning commute.

Under an increasing cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon. Spotty rain showers and, possibly, a thunderstorms are forecast to bubble up this afternoon. Less than half of us see rain today.

Wetter weather increases tomorrow and lingers through the rest of the work-week. Plan on spotty rain being around during Tuesday morning’s commute followed by scattered rain and thunder Tuesday afternoon.

More widespread rain is in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday followed by a gradually drier trend in the forecast this weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

