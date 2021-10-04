Monday is last day to register to vote in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early in-person voting starts next week in Georgia, and Monday, Oct. 4 is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 2 Election.

The following are some key election dates and information for Georgia voters to keep in mind:

October 4, 2021 - Last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the November General Election and Runoff Election.

October 8, 2021 - Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the October Special Election Runoff.

October 11, 2021 (Columbus Day Holiday, state is closed) - Earliest day for a registrar to mail an absentee ballot for the November General/Special Election.

October 12, 2021 - Advanced (Absentee In-Person) Voting begins for the November General Election.

October 16, 2021 - Mandatory Saturday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election.

October 17, 2021 - Optional Sunday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election.

October 22, 2021 - Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election.

October 23, 2021 - Mandatory Saturday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election.

October 24, 2021 - Optional Sunday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election.

November 2, 2021 - Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.

Some of the big races going on around our area next month are in Garden City where the District 1, 5 and at-large seats are up-for-grabs. There will also be the race for mayor in Port Wentworth, along with two council seats. And the race for mayor in Thunderbolt.

Remember, you’ll need a valid form of ID to cast your ballot. This can be your driver’s license, a bank statement, or a recent paycheck. It just needs to show your name and address.

You can still register to vote online here, but it does need to be completed by the end of the day Monday, Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.