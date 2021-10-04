Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

New industrial site could be beneficial for several counties

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several counties along Interstate 16 have teamed for a regional industry site in hopes it brings companies, jobs and more.

One economic developer believes the regional mega-site for industry must be regional in more than name only. That each community that’s supporting it can bring things to it that make it more promising for the industries that come to the area.

Last week, Bulloch County and Ogeechee Tech announced a project to expand the school’s industrial maintenance training program, specifically the robotics equipment used by many of the world’s largest companies.

Benjy Thompson, from the Development Authority of Bulloch County, says this training center could help promote the mega-site to companies that rely on workers with that training.

“It will also help industries that might be connected to those who come to the mega-site, or others that have nothing to do with the mega-site. This kind of training will be important across the board,” Thompson said.

He says when industries begin to locate in the mega-site, it will mean jobs and more for communities across a multi-county area.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
Police lights
Liberty County 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool

Latest News

The opening date for the new Costco in Pooler is set for Nov. 18, 2021.
New Costco set to open in November in Pooler, becoming first in the region
Girl Boss Studios
New beauty, business co-op opens just for women
FILE - A generic photo of a Home Depot building.
Home Depot distribution center coming to Jasper Co. part of growing industrial development
Home Depot distribution center coming to Jasper Co. part of growing industrial development
Home Depot distribution center coming to Jasper Co. part of growing industrial development