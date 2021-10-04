New industrial site could be beneficial for several counties

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several counties along Interstate 16 have teamed for a regional industry site in hopes it brings companies, jobs and more.

One economic developer believes the regional mega-site for industry must be regional in more than name only. That each community that’s supporting it can bring things to it that make it more promising for the industries that come to the area.

Last week, Bulloch County and Ogeechee Tech announced a project to expand the school’s industrial maintenance training program, specifically the robotics equipment used by many of the world’s largest companies.

Benjy Thompson, from the Development Authority of Bulloch County, says this training center could help promote the mega-site to companies that rely on workers with that training.

“It will also help industries that might be connected to those who come to the mega-site, or others that have nothing to do with the mega-site. This kind of training will be important across the board,” Thompson said.

He says when industries begin to locate in the mega-site, it will mean jobs and more for communities across a multi-county area.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.