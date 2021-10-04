Tiny house campsite arrives in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Owner Brian Croft started work on the tiny house campsite, which he called his passion project, last October. According to Croft, as far as he knows, there’s nothing like it within city limits.

“I love to build stuff and make something that was nothing into something,” he said.

It’s been about a year since he broke ground on the tiny house.

“When we bought the building it was just frame and shell, there was nothing inside of it. So myself, a couple buddies from the fire department and my brother - it was about five of us that tackled and built this whole thing,” said Croft.

His initial vision for the site was a food truck park.

“The food truck industry is hard,” Croft shared. “It’s not an easy thing to do in a small community. It’s even harder because the population is not there to support the trucks.”

To get his passion project up and running, Croft received a $5,000 tourism grant from the Chamber of Commerce. He’s invested $22,000 in the Tiny House alone. This summer, they had their first guest.

“We’ve actually had one guy from the Ukraine passing through Claxton was headed down to Florida,” he said.

When you walk inside, some of the features you’ll find are lofted beds, metal ceilings, WiFi and a shower Croft built himself. The home can comfortably fit four people.

“It’s pretty cozy in there,” Croft said. “It’s a neat little cabin.”

The campsite does have a shaved ice truck that kids in the community ran over the summer, but it slowed down as they returned to school. Croft said they can also book birthday parties and events.

“Claxton deserves it,” said Croft. “It’s a great little community and when people stay here, they’re gonna spend their money here so everything supports everybody.”

Croft is hoping to get the word out about the Tiny House campsite, and there could possibly be another tiny home being built in the future.

More information about the Tiny House and campsite can be found on Campspot.com - type in Claxton, Georgia. You can also follow them on Facebook for updates.

