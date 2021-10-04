Tybee Island candidate forum Monday night

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The candidate forum on Tybee Island is Monday at 7 p.m.

Over the last few weeks, organizers of the event have been rounding up hundreds of questions from the community that they have for the six candidates running for the three open council seats.

For safety reasons, only 50 people will be allowed to watch the forum in person here at the public safety building. However, the Tybee Post Theater has room for 100 people to watch it on the big screen and it’ll be livestreamed for people who prefer to watch it from home.

The candidate forum is being held by Forever Tybee and the League of Women Voters.

There is a plan laid out for the forum and how it’ll run. It will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

About 200 questions have been submitted by the community and each candidate will get one minute to answer each question asked.

A forum like this gives the community an idea about where each candidate stands on various issues.

Organizers say most of the questions will be about things like tourism, quality of life, water, infrastructure and ethics. Some candidates say they look forward to hearing from the community and they encourage everyone to tune in.

“This is a can’t miss if you’re interested in who’s running. You want to see this, and you might want to watch it once or twice because some of the details might get lost the first time through,” city council candidate and incumbent Monty Parks said.

“I think that a lot of people are going to be watching. I’ve heard that there’ve been over 200 questions, some of which may be duplicates, have been submitted, so I’m hoping that everyone gets all their questions answered. I’m really looking forward to the questions,” candidate Elaine McGruder said

On Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. Forever Tybee is hosting a meet and greet with the candidates at the Memorial Park Pavilion. This is free and open to the public and serves as another chance for people to get to know the candidates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.