Aluminum to-go cup pilot program ends in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 60-day pilot program for aluminum to-go cups in Savannah has come to a close.

Thirteen restaurants participated in the program and the results are in.

City Alderman Nick Palumbo, who helped lead the effort, says the pilot was a success and an overwhelmingly positive experience.

An area near River Street is known as the “to-go cup zone,” and city leaders hope that by reducing plastic cups and increasing reusable aluminum cups, it will be more environmentally friendly for the city. Once the program is officially launched later this month, they will look for community feedback on a new design for the cup. They’re also considering an annual cup with new designs each year to keep visitors and locals going to restaurants to keep their collection of cups going.

“It has been really engaging to see how they have been using them in the marketplace. Some have been charging for them, some are giving them away, some of them have been wrapping it into the price of the cup...and that has been the best part, there is no one size fits all approach to getting sustainable measures out there,” said Palumbo.

Now that the pilot program is officially over, one business has already purchased more cups to keep it going and several others are committed to moving forward with using the aluminum to-go cups.

QR codes were placed on the cups and the city received more than 500 survey responses from people that live in Savannah and around the country. They will release more of that data at an official launch of the program at the end of October.

