Beaufort High placed on lockdown due to dispute in parking lot, weapon found

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the school district’s director of communications.

Law enforcement placed the school on lockdown due to a family dispute in the parking lot. A weapon was discovered but has been secured.

The Beaufort Police Department posted that there was no threat to any students and the incident was limited to the parking lot.

The lockdown is being lifted.

