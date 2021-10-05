Breast cancer screening events in the Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health departments throughout the Coastal Health District will hold breast cancer screening events throughout the month of October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive mammograms or breast exams and mammogram referrals at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.

In counties where mammograms are being offered, women who have an order from their healthcare provider or have insurance can still get a mammogram, but it will not be covered through the BCCP program.

For more information on BCCP, please visit our website at gachd.org/bccp.

Coastal Health District Breast Cancer Awareness Events

Bryan County Date: Tuesday, October 19 Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals Call 912-653-4331 to schedule an appointment.

Camden County Date: Thursday, October 28 Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Location: Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals Call 912-912-882-8515 or 912-576-3040 to schedule an appointment.

Effingham County Date: Wednesday, October 6 Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Effingham County Health Department, 802 GA Hwy. 119 South, Springfield Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals Call 912-754-6484 to schedule an appointment.

Glynn County Date: Tuesday, October 5 Time: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Location: Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick Service offered: Mammograms Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.

Liberty County Date: Wednesday, October 13 Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville Service offered: Mammograms Appointments encouraged; walk-ins accepted. Call 912-876-2171 to schedule an appointment.

Long County Date: Tuesday, October 19 Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Long County Health Department, 57 North Macon Street, Ludowici Service offered: Mammograms Call 912-545-2107 to schedule an appointment.

McIntosh County Date: Monday, October 25 Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Location: The Coastal Market, 5214 US 17, Darien Service offered: Mammograms NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY *God’s Ocean food truck will be on site and offer a 20% discount to those receiving mammograms that day.

