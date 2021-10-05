Sky Cams
COVID vaccine booster available to students, staff who qualify on GSU campus

( From Georgia Southern University )
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern faculty, staff, and students who qualify for the recently-approved COVID vaccine booster can get them on campus.

Georgia Southern Health Services does have the Pfizer booster shot. But the director here says there’s more to it than just walking in and getting one.

So far, Southern has administered more than 9,000 doses of COVID vaccine. They’re now offering the Pfizer booster shot to people in the university community who’re eligible based on federal health guidelines and have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

“Those qualifying groups include all persons 65 and older, persons who live in long-term care facilities, as well as people 50-65 who have certain qualifying medical conditions,” said Health Services Director Dr. Brian DeLoach.

He says it’s mostly been faculty and staff so far, some students with certain medical conditions do qualify. In addition to the Pfizer booster, Health Services can also administer the additional dose of either Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are recommended for specific segment of people with underlying health issues.

He says before you show up, make sure you know which shot you had and when you had it to know what you can get now.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

