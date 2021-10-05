Dave Turley’s First Alert WX 10-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level low to our west and Atlantic surface high pressure will influence our weather. This will help bring lots of clouds and scattered showers all week. There is a slight chance for storms but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time. A cold front will push south of the area Thursday and linger off the coast. High pressure will build to our north into the weekend but low pressure may develop off the coast along the stalled front Friday. There is a 10% this low becomes tropical. Right now the low is forecast to move to our northeast but we’ll be watching closely all week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: Sam is still a powerful storm located in the far north Atlantic Ocean but is no longer tropical. A surface trough of low pressure is located just east of the Bahamas. This area will encounter decent upper level winds and interact with a cold front but he weekend. There is a 10% chance this area becomes tropical as it moves to the northwest over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: SE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: E winds at 10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: E winds at 5 kt. Seas 3 ft.

