Future of SPLOST in Effingham Co. to be decided on November ballot

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to the upcoming election, we can be honest.

“This isn’t your big key election. Your presidential election or Gubernatorial race,” says Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan.

But if you live in Effingham County, the SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, renewal should catch your eye.

“We’re probably talking about somewhere between $75-80 million,” says Callanan.

If passed that’s how much money the penny tax could help them raise in roughly five years.

Money that could go a long way in helping a growing county keep up.

“We’ve had two years in a row of 20 percent plus growth in our recreation programs. Obviously, that’s going to put a serious challenge on our availability of fields,” Callanan says.

These funds would help with the continued expansion of the Clarence E Morgan Sports Complex and other parks in the county as well.

That progress is easy to see, but much of the SPLOST funds are used in ways you might not notice

“It is not flashy. Most of the problems that we deal with on a daily basis are not flashy, they’re not going to make headline news but they’re important to you as a homeowner if you live here,” says Springfield City Manager Matt Morris.

For Springfield, which would get roughly $3 million, money would go to things like water, sewer and public safety.

Sure, not flashy but important.

“They help you go about your normal day to day routine without worrying about how it’s being handled,” Morris says.

But if you’re still hesitant to sign up for another tax, well, over in Guyton where they stand to get about $2 million from SPLOST, Mayor Russ Deen encourages you to look at what it’s already done over the past five years.

“SPLOST funds have been great for the city of Guyton. They’ve allowed us to lower the millage rate over the past two years by providing relief to our general budget. We’ve used SPLOST funds for things purchasing things like police cars, renovating our gym, repaving roads.”

