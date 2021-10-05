Gulfstream unveils two new aircraft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream Aerospace unveiled two all-new business jets joining their aircraft portfolio on Monday night.

The company’s president unveiled The Gulfstream G400 and Gulfstream G800. He says these two new aircraft will add thousands of jobs in Savannah.

“I’m so glad to welcome you both virtually from around the world, and here in-person to our home and world headquarters here in Savannah, Georgia.”

Gulfstream Aerospace President Mark Burns introduced both new aircraft, beginning with a virtual tour of the G400. Gulfstream says it ramps up environmental performance by reducing fuel consumption, emissions and noise.

The G800 made an in-person debut, being rolled in behind the crowd. Gulfstream says the G800 will have the longest range out of any of the aircraft they manufacture.

“The local jobs in Savannah that will be created by these airplanes are going to be in the thousands. We’ve hired about three thousand people as I said so far this year. I think we’ve got almost two thousand jobs that are open right now,” Burns said.

Burns says as manufacturing of the new aircraft and the flagship G700 continues to grow, job growth will continue as well.

“In our world this doesn’t happen everyday. It doesn’t happen everyday in the aerospace industry, I can tell you that. It’s a very proud moment for Savannah, obviously for Gulfstream. But all the work that we’re doing, this is a huge milestone for the community,” said Trip Tollison, President/CEO of SEDA.

G800 deliveries are anticipated to begin in 2023, and the first G400 aircraft are set to start being delivered in 2025.

