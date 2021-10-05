Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gulfstream unveils two new aircraft

By Sean Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream Aerospace unveiled two all-new business jets joining their aircraft portfolio on Monday night.

The company’s president unveiled The Gulfstream G400 and Gulfstream G800. He says these two new aircraft will add thousands of jobs in Savannah.

“I’m so glad to welcome you both virtually from around the world, and here in-person to our home and world headquarters here in Savannah, Georgia.”

Gulfstream Aerospace President Mark Burns introduced both new aircraft, beginning with a virtual tour of the G400. Gulfstream says it ramps up environmental performance by reducing fuel consumption, emissions and noise.

The G800 made an in-person debut, being rolled in behind the crowd. Gulfstream says the G800 will have the longest range out of any of the aircraft they manufacture.

“The local jobs in Savannah that will be created by these airplanes are going to be in the thousands. We’ve hired about three thousand people as I said so far this year. I think we’ve got almost two thousand jobs that are open right now,” Burns said.

Burns says as manufacturing of the new aircraft and the flagship G700 continues to grow, job growth will continue as well.

“In our world this doesn’t happen everyday. It doesn’t happen everyday in the aerospace industry, I can tell you that. It’s a very proud moment for Savannah, obviously for Gulfstream. But all the work that we’re doing, this is a huge milestone for the community,” said Trip Tollison, President/CEO of SEDA.

G800 deliveries are anticipated to begin in 2023, and the first G400 aircraft are set to start being delivered in 2025.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Ga. Department of Labor answers why some residents are still waiting on unemployment benefits
Chyanne Wilson
Richmond Hill community rallies behind 14-year-old with cyst on her brain
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Gulfstream unveils two new aircraft
Gulfstream unveils two new aircraft
Tybee Island candidate forum held Monday night
Tybee Island candidate forum held Monday night
Non-profit helping Richmond Hill veteran fix his home
Non-profit helping Richmond Hill veteran fix his home
A Richmond Hill veteran with severe medical conditions has been staying in a home that’s almost...
Non-profit helping Richmond Hill veteran fix his home