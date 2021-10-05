Sky Cams
Jaguars owner reprimands Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer for what he called the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

A video that surfaced Saturday night shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Khan says he addressed the matter with Meyer but wouldn’t reveal specifics of the conversation.

Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan.

Khan says he believes Meyer’s remorse was sincere and that it’s up to the first-year head coach to “regain our trust and respect.”

