Non-profit helping Richmond Hill veteran fix his home

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill veteran with severe medical conditions has been staying in a home that’s almost unlivable. But thanks to a veteran non-profit, it’s transforming into a more suitable place to live.

The home needs a lot of work. There’s rotted framing, black mold and even holes that you can see through to the outside of the house. Team Savannah for Veterans is working on this and they say this is the most extensive repair they’ve ever done.

Army veteran David Martin owns the home. He says it has gotten to this point because his medical conditions prevent him from doing the work himself.

“I mean I can still bathe myself. And go to the bathroom but being on oxygen you can’t be around a stove so I can’t do any of that,” Martin said.

His caretakers constantly check his oxygen levels...

“Yeah I’m running out of breath, I can’t do nothing.”

Because Martin is diagnosed with Crohn’s and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. His condition makes having a healthy environment that much more important. But before Team Savannah for Veterans stepped in....

“I don’t know if you were able to see it, but if you did see it it was literally unlivable. It looked dangerous to live in,” said David’s son Curtis Martin.

David’s son Curtis stepped in when his dad reached out for help.

“He came here and he asked, he said, ‘son,’ he said, ‘you know me, son you know me. You know I wouldn’t ask if I didn’t need it, but I need your help man, can you help me,’” said Curtis.

Team Savannah for Veterans answered a call for help too, but this time from David’s neighbor.

“Right at the right time.”

They started a phased project on the house after his neighbor next door reported damage to the porch.

“It’s definitely an extensive project there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Chris O’Malley.

The non-profit expects all the materials to cost about $6,000 based on what they see right now.

“At my first glance I would’ve said there’s no way to fix this thing,” said Curtis.

They are working from the back of the house to the front and a contractor is doing all the labor for free.

“Felt great that someone was going to take up the slack because I mean, I couldn’t do it.”

The non-profit says they still have plenty of work to do, but this is a start.

Team Savannah for Veterans expects the project to take about six to eight more weekends. They’ll be out this weekend again with volunteers from the community.

