November event permits still up in the air in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few big November events still in limbo in the Hostess City.

Permits for any events with more than 500 people in public spaces are not being granted in Savannah this month. But November is still up for consideration.

One of the biggest events in the Fall in Savannah, the Rock N Roll Marathon, is still on for now.

At a news conference Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he’s been talking with Visit Savannah and Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon organizers asking how late a decision could be made on whether or not to grant a permit for the race.

“They said they have a little bit of time. So, we’re hoping within the next week, we’ll be able to make a decision about what November looks like for us. Stay tuned,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says if the COVID case numbers and transmission rate continue to decline, then the event that pulls in tens of thousands of visitors is on. He added if the numbers don’t improve, a permit wouldn’t be issued.

The mayor was asked if large scale events scheduled for next month required either attendees to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test result a few days before the event, if he’d consider allowing the city to grant a permit.

“It’s possible. The question always is for us, how do you manage it? How do you enforce it?” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor brought up the concern of fake immunization cards, and how event organizers would crack down on those.

“Let’s make sure we do what we say we’re going to do. We’re talking about various ways of being able to do that, to even include kind of an on demand verification. Again, I think we’re open to all ideas,” he said.

There have been several events not subject to the city’s permitting restrictions that are requiring attendees to be either fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test a few days out. Those include the Savannah Music Festival and Phil the Park.

