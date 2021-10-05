Savannah mayor introduces new task force focused on promoting literacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new task force is coming together in Savannah, this time to focus on promoting literacy throughout the city.

The task force, called READ Savannah, combines the resources of educational non-profits, as well as learning centers and higher education institutions like Georgia Southern and Savannah Tech.

The creation of the group is part of an ongoing effort to promote literacy in Savannah.

Today at City Hall, Mayor Van Johnson explained how literacy and the success of Savannahians are intertwined.

“When we talk about poverty reduction and economic vitality, you’re also talking about literacy. When you’re talking about crime reduction, you’re also talking about literacy. When you’re talking about home ownership and living your best life, you’re also talking about literacy,” Mayor Johnson said.

Click here to learn more about READ Savannah.

