Savannah Music Festival to hold fall concert series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After an almost two-year wait, the Savannah Music Festival is bringing artists and audiences back together earlier than expected with a fall concert series later this month.

“The arts are really essential to life and we are ready to get back to it, said Ryan McMaken, Artisitic Director, Savannah Music Festival. “We’ve been waiting for things to open up and obviously the clouds are parting right now, so we have the opportunity to do several concerts.”

The five shows over six days will span a range of musical genres, with several classical performances beginning on October 19.

“Phillip Dukes is a British violist who is our associate artistic director for chamber music, and we got a national interest exemption for his travel to come over in October and perform with the Usher String Quartet, which is an amazing quartet out of New York. So, we’re doing two programs of chamber music with those artists and then the two will go work with the Savannah Philharmonic. So, this is the first collaboration we’ve done in a while with them. We’re very excited,” McMaken said.

The series ends with a free outdoor concert at the Eastern Warf that will bring some of the biggest names in bluegrass to Savannah.

“That will be on October 24. It’s Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper and Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, a really great double bill of some incredible instrumentalists. Michael Cleveland is up for his 13th IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Award next week, I think, at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s awards. And Rob Ickes is an 11-time Dobro Player of the Year. So, we really have some top-level instrumentalists coming and some great singers too. So, it will be really fun,” said McMaken.

Concerts will run Oct. 19-24. The first two shows are at Trinity United Methodist Church. The partnership with the Philharmonic will be at The Landings Palmetto Club. And the Bluegrass concert will be at Eastern Warf. The concerts are limited to 500 people.

