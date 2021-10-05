Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as minor

Mark Anthony Winchell
Mark Anthony Winchell(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah surgeon is expected to face charges in connection to a sting operation, targeting adults accused of contacting children online for sexual activity.

WTOC has confirmed Mark Anthony Winchell was arrested last week in Chatham County and will be transported to Lexington County, South Carolina this week to face the following charges: attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Winchell was wanted on charges stemming from messages exchanged with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Winchell is wanted in connection to a sting operation in which 17 other men were arrested.

Officers from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies worked together on the month-long operation.

“We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with officers. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”

Most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images, according to Koon.

“The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear,” Koon said. “They were trying to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

According to Koon, no children were ever used or placed in danger during the operation.

“This operation is the result of strong relationships among law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels,” Koon said. “I’d like to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson for making members of his office available for this operation as part of his continued commitment to local law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Michael Holton
New South Effingham Elementary employee breaking barriers, making history
FILE - A generic picture of an alligator.
Elderly man bitten by alligator in Sun City neighborhood
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Tybee PD investigating after beheaded animals found on the beach

Latest News

COVID cases seeing downward trend in Lowcountry
COVID cases seeing downward trend in Lowcountry
City of Savannah gives update on employee COVID vaccination incentive program
City of Savannah gives update on employee COVID vaccination incentive program
Experimental pill to treat COVID-19 closer to emergency use authorization
Experimental pill to treat COVID-19 closer to emergency use authorization
November event permits still up in the air in Savannah
November event permits still up in the air in Savannah