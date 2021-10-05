Sky Cams
SCAD Museum of Art celebrates 10th anniversary, debuts Christian Siriano Exhibit

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design Museum of Art is celebrating a milestone this fall. The museum opened 10 years ago to the public, and some if its latest exhibits feature some of the biggest names in the arts and fashion world.

The newest exhibit, “People are People,” features the works of famed American designer Christian Siriano. In the designer’s first solo museum exhibit, you can expect to see dozens of his pieces worn everywhere from the 2021 Met Gala to red carpets all over the world. Some notable pieces include gowns worn by Oprah Winfrey, Janelle Monae, Billy Porter, Lady GaGa and Cardi B, just to name a few. WTOC interviewed SCAD Fashion student Caroline McCoy about her experience helping with the exhibit.

Another exhibit on display is “Elizabeth Cattlet: Points of Contact.” This collection includes several key prints and sculptures from Cattlet, who is well known for capturing the experience of Black Americans and Indigenous Mexican people. The collection also features works of contemporary artists inspired by Cattlet’s legacy. Joël Díaz, the director of the SCAD Walter O. Evans Center for African American Studies, shared why this is an important exhibit for the entire community to see.

The SCAD Museum of Art is open Wednesday through Sunday. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10 for adults and children under 14 are free.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

