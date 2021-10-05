Suspect sent to hospital after chase ends in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was taken to the hospital after a police chase in the early morning hours Tuesday in Hinesville.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase began when a Liberty County deputy pulled over a man for not having rear taillights at Westgate mobile home park shortly before 1 a.m.

The deputy called for a canine unit to assist on the traffic stop and as the officers tried to have the suspect exit the vehicle, the suspect fled into the mobile home park which was dead ended. As the suspect turned his vehicle around to exit the park, he struck the deputies vehicle which had initiated the traffic stop, causing damage to the brush guard.

The suspect exited the mobile home park making a right turn onto Airport Road in the direction of Walthourville with both deputies in pursuit. When the suspect reached the intersection of Barry McGaffrey Blvd and Airport Road, the canine deputy who was in the lead initiated a PIT maneuver causing the suspect to lose control of his vehicle and drive into the wood line.

The suspect was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center by helicopter where his condition is unknown.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

