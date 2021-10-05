Taking Care of Business: Sugar Magnolia

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular bistro in Statesboro has weathered the challenges of the pandemic and adapted to keep serving their customers however they can.

The Tuesday lunch crowd at Sugar Magnolia still lags a little behind the rest of the week. But owners and staff appreciate whatever crowd they get. Lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic last year forced them to close their doors. But they kept the kitchen open.

“We were doing casseroles for families, we were doing meal preps at one point. We were doing take-out only,” said Executive Chef Jordan Gunter.

They let go most of their staff for months until they could reopen their doors. Outside those doors, they’ve added much more exterior seating.

“We encourage people to dine in. We also encourage them to take out food if that makes them more comfortable.”

They even have a table all the way over here for the folks who really want to socially distance.

They’ve also turned to a “shop local” model. Just like the flowers that are as local as Blind Willie McTell. They’ve partnered with several local farms and gardens to buy their ingredients exclusively.

Jordan says they’re seeing new guests try them for the first time, as well as the regulars whose orders they know by heart.

“One of our longtime regulars just started coming back in, love her. She’s back for the first time since last March.”

He says with local vendors, loyal customers, and an innovative team, they can keep Taking Care of Business.

