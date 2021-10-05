TUESDAY | More rain showers are expected today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! The second day of the work-week begins muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s in many communities. Humidity is high this morning. It feels more like a summer start to the day, rather than an early fall morning.

A few showers dot Farah and Farah First Alert Live Radar early this morning. Patchy fog and spotty rain showers are possible through the morning commute. The risk of patchy fog tapers off after 8 a.m. But, the chance of rain actually increases mid to late-morning. Scattered rain and thunder is in the forecast around lunch-time on through the afternoon and into the early evening; mainly west of I-95.

Rain may be heavy at times.

The wetter weather pattern lingers in the extended forecast. We’ll wake up to more scattered downpours Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Thursday features more isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms.

The, daily, chance of rain lingers through Friday. Drier weather attempts to build in this weekend. As of this morning, Sunday looks like the direr day, but the weekend as a whole shouldn’t be bad regardless.

Enjoy your Tuesday,

Cutter

