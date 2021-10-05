Sky Cams
Tybee PD investigating after beheaded animals found on the beach

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a very unusual incident that happened on the island last week.

According to TIPD, an officer responded to the beach near 8th Street in reference to a report of an animal sacrifice on Thursday, Sept. 30. Upon arrival, the officer found two decapitated roosters along with plastic cups of blood in the sand.

Similar sacrifices have been found on the beach several times in the past, according to the department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Tybee Island Police Department.

