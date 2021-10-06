Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Mark Winchell
Savannah surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as minor
Tybee PD investigating after beheaded animals found on the beach
Michael Holton
New South Effingham Elementary employee breaking barriers, making history
Thirteen restaurants participated in a 60-day pilot program for aluminum to-go cups in Savannah.
Aluminum to-go cup pilot program ends in Savannah
A Savannah family is asking for your help after their youngest child was a victim of a violent...
Teen shooting victim fighting for life as his family fights for justice

Latest News

A mannequin cop called "Officer Frank" is discouraging speeders in a neighborhood fed up with...
Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag