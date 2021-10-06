Bryan Co. Schools return to optional mask wearing on Oct. 12

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Schools will make mask wearing optional for students and staff beginning on October 12.

The school system says they came to this decision after continuously reviewing data, as well as a follow up assessment at the end of the first nine weeks. They say they have experienced a significant decline in student and staff positivity rates, possible school spread, and community transmission and positivity rates as provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health (GaDPH).

Staff will transition to a “mask optional” status when they return on October 12. Students will transition to a “mask optional” status when they return from fall break on October 13.

Mask wearing has been mandatory since August 19.

