Darien Police Dept. holds National Night Out

It’s a chance for officers to meet the people in the community they serve.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance for officers to meet the people in the community they serve.

Its called national night out and happens in communities across the nation. The gatherings have happened nationwide for nearly four decades, and is currently adopted in more than 60 Georgia cities.

Tuesday night the Darien Police Department held its National Night Out.

“It’s a huge impact being able to come post COVID, or should I say during the pandemic, to be able to come out to see your neighbors to watch children be children, to have face to face interaction, we couldn’t do this last year and we missed it. And I think that we need to take more opportunities to relate to one another,” Chief Martin Williams, Darien Police Department.

The Bluffton Police Department also scheduled it’s National Night Out for Tuesday, but was canceled because of the weather.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

