Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-6-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level low to our west and Atlantic surface high pressure to our east will influence our weather. This will help bring lots of clouds with scattered showers all week. There is a slight chance for storms but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time. A cold front will push south of the area Thursday and linger off the coast. Low pressure will develop off the Florida coast by early Thursday and move slowly to the north then northeast. The low will interact with the front and there is only a 20% this low becomes tropical. High pressure will build to our north into the weekend. Rain chances will decrease significantly Sunday into next as temps remain slightly above average.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: Low pressure will develop off the northeast coast of Florida today. The low is forecast to move to the north then northeast into the the weekend. Strong upper level winds and interaction with a cold front will keep any development chances low. There is a 20% chance this area becomes tropical over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: E winds at 10-15 kt diminishing to 5-10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 ft. Thursday: NE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Friday: NE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

