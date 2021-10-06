Free breast exams for uninsured being offered Oct. 6 in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the month of October, the Coastal Health District is raising awareness of breast cancer and early screenings.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, they will be hosting an event in Effingham County to give uninsured women free breast exams. If you don’t have insurance and are between the ages of 40-64, you can go to the Effingham Health Department (802 GA Hwy. 119 South, Springfield) to get a free breast exam and mammogram referral from 8 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials recommend women start getting their yearly mammograms at age 40 unless they have a family history of breast cancer.

Annual screenings is something Effingham County Nurse Manager and Breast Cancer Survivor Cindy Grovenstein knows personally. She has been cancer-free for more than 20 years now and says even though mammograms and breast exams can be uncomfortable, it is well worth it.

“I’ve heard a lot of folks say I don’t want to get a mammogram, it hurts. It is uncomfortable but those few seconds of discomfort can save your life. That is the biggest message that I can send. I don’t like going either but I just keep saying it is for a few seconds and it saved my life once so it could save it again,” Grovenstein said.

Mammograms numbers were down last year in Effingham, so they hope to get those back up. In 2019, they had 2,800 screenings. In 2020, they were at 2,000 screenings after not offering mammograms for three months due to the pandemic. So far this year, they have already passed the number of screening from last year, and they hope that trend continues through the end of the year.

Grovenstein says she is hoping for a good turnout at Wednesday’s event, especially for people that missed their annual visit last year due to Covid.

During the month of October, they will also offer goody bags and door prize drawings for women who get their mammograms in Effingham County.

You do need to make an appointment before going to Wednesday’s event and there still are some appointments available. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule an appointment.

Several other CHD health departments are offering Breast Cancer Screening events this month. Click here to find an event near you.

