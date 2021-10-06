Mayor of Swainsboro responds to lawsuit filed by City Council members

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from the mayor of Swainsboro for the first time after three of his own City Council members filed a lawsuit against him.

In the lawsuit, the members claim the meeting was only ended because of their race, insinuating the white council members did not want to give the Black council members the power to decide the vote.

And this claim comes from a pattern of problems over the years.

Back in 2018, Councilman Julian Sconyers, one of the council members who left the Zoom meeting early, apologized after suggesting to kids in town who needed to find something to do “to let them go pick cotton.”

Mayor Charles Schwabe claims in his e-mail for the past 16 years, there have never been any allegations of racism against him.

This all stems from comments made at the meeting such as this:

“This whole thing is a damn monkey show,” said Charles Schwabe, mayor of Swainsboro.

“Oh, you’re telling me. I have to live it, Charles, course you do too,” said the City Administrator Al L. Lawson.

Schwabe claims he had no intentions of that being taken as a racial slur. He calls it a reference to an unruly, undisciplined, disrespectful, and unproductive meeting where grown people who had taken an oath to serve the best interest of the city behaved like children.

And one of the councilmen who filed suit says serving the city is all they want to do.

“We need to do what we were elected to do,” said Councilwoman Rita Faulkner, one of the plaintiffs.

The mayor argued the council couldn’t vote during that meeting because they didn’t meet the quorum:

“Sir, we have a quorum. It’s only five members of council,” Councilman John E. Parker said on the meeting call.

“You have five members or you have six members?” Schwabe said.

“No, we have five,” Parker said.

And the lawsuit cites the city’s own attorney who says in his professional opinion, three council members constitutes a quorum.

On top of that, since the city has no bylaw specifying the number, there’s a universal law that says quorum is a majority of all members.

The plaintiffs also told us the council’s regularly scheduled city council meeting on Oct. 4 didn’t happen. The mayor says he canceled it because of the pending lawsuit.

The mayor finished his email to News 12 saying the lawsuit should be viewed as political manipulation during an election year, because the three council members appear to prefer conflict over cooperation.

The three council members who filed the lawsuit told News 12, the only reason they took legal action was to put pressure on the mayor and the rest of the council to finally hold another council meeting so they can vote. Now, the council members say they’re waiting to find out when their next meeting will be.

READ THE LAWSUIT:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.