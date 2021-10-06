Sky Cams
New Spanish speaking radio station hits Savannah airwaves

By Sean Evans
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening this week, a new, all-Spanish speaking radio station is launching right here in Savannah.

Airing on 96.1 FM ‘La Pantera,’ or ‘The Panther,’ aims to be a source of information and entertainment according to those behind this week’s launch.

“What better way to support the community and be here for everybody than to launch a product that can be local content, local information, local events…and its just something that’s super special,” said Aaron Wilborn, VP/Marketing Manager, DBC Radio.

Aaron Wilborn says the idea to bring in a new, all-Spanish speaking radio station was born when 96.1, previously called ‘The Island,’ ran public safety information in Spanish as a tropical system loomed off the coast. It’s a public service La Pantera is looking to continue.

“We have magazines, we have people that have groups, but radio is something completely different. It can reach more people at the same time,” said Lisette Riccelli, Sales Executive, DBC Radio.

Along with being a host for La Pantera radio, Lisette Riccelli also owns Agenda Latina, and is involved with the United Way, Safe Shelter and the City of Savannah’s Hispanic Outreach, Leadership and Advocacy task force. Riccelli says she’ll rely on her involvement in the community to help bring issues to the airwaves that the Hispanic community cares about.

“Radio is more for everyone in our community, and no one specific target, I hope so,” Riccelli said.

La Pantera will have a live afternoon show from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with midday and evening local broadcasts.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

