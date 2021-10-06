Pooler explains rare change to trick-or-treating in the city

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Pooler Police Department announced the change to trick-or-treating this year it was met with some backlash.

Which they say was surprising based on why they made the move to begin with, for kids.

“You know, the children have had a rough two, two and a half years now. If we can make one simple move to let them maybe stay up a little later, sleep in a little longer, not have to rush home put away their candy, get in bed, get up early and go to school the next day. Just to kind of help them have fun a little bit. Enjoy their holiday a little bit more,” said Pooler Police Department Public Information Officer Lindsey Heintzman.

Of course, they understand why some may feel tricked rather than treated by the decision, because frankly, it’s not something they typically do.

“Usually we don’t change it, we don’t recommend a change. The last time we did this was seven years ago when Halloween happened to again fall on a Sunday,” said Heintzman.

If you’d still prefer to do your trick-or-treating Sunday, “we’re not saying that you cannot do that.” Heintzman says, “we’ve heard some neighborhoods saying, ‘hey, our neighborhood is doing it on the 31st.’ That’s your neighborhood that’s your decision.”

All this announcement really impacts is what day they’ll have extra patrols.

“They’re going to be in the neighborhoods more. Extra officers will come in, they’ll be in the neighborhoods just helping to make sure the kids are safe, the parents are safe, and they have fun with it too,” said Heintzman.

Whether you decide to trick-or-treat Saturday or Sunday Heintzman says all weekend drivers and those celebrating need to be extra alert to make sure the only thing scary this Halloween is the costumes.

“Have fun and be safe. We love it, our officers really enjoy getting into it this time of year. They love seeing the kids in their costumes, we love our community. Just have fun, be safe, enjoy the evening and have a good time.”

Trick-or-treating for the city of Pooler will be Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.

