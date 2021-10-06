Relative mistakenly gives backpack with gun inside to Lumberton kindergarten student, district explains

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County provided new details on why a loaded gun was found inside a kindergarten student’s book bag.

The district said the kindergartener arrived on Monday morning at Tanglewood Elementary School without a backpack, so the student’s mother contacted a relative and asked them to bring the bag to school.

The relative brought the bookbag to school but it wasn’t the student’s, according to the school district.

Around snack time, the teacher went to the student backpack to get their snack and noticed the gun. Officials said that none of the students saw the gun.

The teacher immediately took the bag and the gun to the administrative office and the school resource officer with the Lumberton Police Department was contacted.

The investigation was then turned over to the Lumberton Police Department.

This is the third time this school year that a gun has been found at a Robeson County school. District officials said two guns were found on two separate occasions at Lumberton High School.

