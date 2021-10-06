Richmond Hill girl’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish Georgia

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia makes wishes come true for children with critical illnesses, and Tuesday, one Richmond Hill child’s wish was granted.

Ryleigh Lodge is a 6-year-old who has kidney disease. She wished for a sparkly silver golf cart and she got it thanks to Make-A-Wish. In addition to the golf cart, dozens of community members and groups came out to the presentation.

From the Richmond Hill High School marching band to her classmates, she had a wide range of supporters come join her parade. Ryleigh was diagnosed in 2016 and had many medical complications since that time.

A year and a half ago she was nominated for Make-A-Wish and a year ago she started dialysis, which qualified her to receive a wish.

While Ryleigh has faced many hardships, her parents say she has always stayed positive.

“She has the biggest personality you’ve ever seen. She just loves living life. She wakes up every day ready to live and doesn’t worry about tomorrow it’s all about living for today. I mean that’s something that everybody can really learn from and aspire to be more like Ryleigh,” said Ryleigh’s dad Jonathan Lodge.

If you’d like to help make more children’s dreams come true, you can do so on the Make-A-Wish Georgia website.

