SCCPSS tracking student progress with test scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education is getting an update on the Georgia Milestones Assessment System end of course and end of grade test measurements.

The tests normally serve as a data point to calculate student achievement and growth.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, GMAS testing was suspended during the 2020 school year and waived from being used in federal and state accountably measures in the 2021 school year.

Participation requirements for GMAS testing were also waived for the 2021 school year. And based on guidance from the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia school districts were told not to bring students into schools for the sole purpose of testing. Only students receiving in-person instruction were required to take the GMAS assessments.

Even though GMAS testing was low state-wide last year, it still can be used to measure progress in the students who participated. And for those who didn’t take the statewide tests, there are other ways their progress is being measured.

“Our schools do administer the MAPS assessment, which serves as both a summative and formative assessment. We also have iReady, which also has a classroom assessment capabilities as well as teacher resources. There are also teacher-made classroom assessments that we have done at the district level,” said Joe Austin, Executive Director of Accountability Assessment Reporting Services.

Wednesday the school board approved a license renewal for iReady program licenses using CARES Act funding.

