Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigating fatal shooting between grandfather and grandson

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By Paige Phillips and Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are on the scene of a shooting at a home on Bryan’s Bridge Road.

Sheriff Mike Kile says there was a prior dispute between a man and his grandson at the home. Wednesday afternoon the grandson, Javoris Scott, 29, reportedly came toward his grandfather, Walter Washington, 70, when Washington shot him.

Sheriff Kile says Scott has died and Washington is in jail.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

