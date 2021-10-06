Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia office in Savannah closes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people are talking about the Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia office in Savannah closing.

According to a board member, this is a result of the organization moving from an affiliate structure to one entity. That means the local office has closed and while there will be staff in Georgia, there will not be affiliate staff in Savannah. Komen will continue to support research and advocacy.

The grants program, which brought in several hundred thousand dollars every year to our community through the Komen race for the cure, will change to treatment assistance and a helpline. As for the race, there are plans for a Georgia Walk offered virtually and in-person in Atlanta on October 9.

Still no word yet on whether there will be a race in Savannah in the future. The board member also said, “this decision had nothing to do with the performance or commitment of the local office and volunteers. The need to find a cure, advocate for early detection and fund mammograms for those who can’t afford them is still great and it is my hope that our community continues to support those needs even without a local affiliate. "

