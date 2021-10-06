Teen shooting victim fighting for life as his family fights for justice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler family is asking for your help after their youngest child was a victim of a violent shooting this summer.

19-year-old Terrell Munson was shot on E. 36th on July 19th. The shooting left him with serious injuries.

Terrell’s family gave an update about his condition Tuesday. Terrell has had surgery to remove one of his eyes and part of his skull.

His family is asking for help as they plan to move halfway across the country to get him the help he needs.

“This did not define who my son was. My son is not just a victim. He is a beautiful, loving child that is greatly loved by everybody he has come in contact with,” said Terrell’s Mom Crystal Dean-Hatton.

19-year-old Terrell Munson and his family’s life changed forever July 19.

“He can’t do anything for himself,” his mom said. “My son is missing his right eye. He is missing the right side of his skull. He has had two strokes.”

Terrell’s mother says he’s in a vegetative state and doctors say if he recovers, he could only have 10 percent brain activity.

Terrell had a promising future ahead of him and is a recent graduate from Savannah High School. His grandmother says he was a great student, an athlete and on his way to play baseball at Valdosta State University.

“Our family is totally destroyed. Totally. From me, all the way down to my baby daughter. I told my daughter, I can’t sleep, I don’t eat. I think about him 24 hours a day,” said Terrell’s grandmother Valerie Redd.

Doctors say Terrell will need to be moved to a rehabilitation center in Texas. Terrell’s mother says they want answers and more importantly, don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s child.

“I stopped asking God why. because he’s not the one I need answers from. I need the answers from the police, the investigation, the DA, the mayor. Whoever else I need to talk to because my son is not a number and that’s how we feel right now,” said Dean-Hatton.

Savannah Police have not made an arrest in his case. The family says they are thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received during this time.

If you’d like to help with Terrell’s medical bills and their move to Texas, you can do so here.

