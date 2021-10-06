Top Teacher: PJ Richards

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Words in a book can have different meaning depending on your perspective and experience. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher tries to open the world to her students.

P.J. Richards teaches English Language Arts at Effingham County High School.

“I just get up every morning knowing that today is the day that is going to make a difference for someone,” Richards said.

Richards wants her students to expand their minds and find their own voice.

“As someone who values their voice, as someone who helps them develop that voice, and as someone who loves to hear that voice,” Richards said.

Richards says she wants to develop her students critical thinking skills and create lifelong learners.

“Being able to look at a piece of literature, through different lenses, really does a lot to build the empathy just that we lack in our community,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.