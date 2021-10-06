Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Spotty morning showers, scattered afternoon thunderstorms

By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We’re tracking muggy conditions again this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s in many communities. Spotty rain showers are moving through and the chance of rain lingers through the morning commute.

Grab an umbrella, just in case.

The chance of rain expands, and increases, inland with scattered downpours lingering into the evening. The greatest chance of rain will be west of I-95 later this afternoon and evening. Rain may be heavy at times. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s.

The same weather pattern remains locked in-place through Friday. There may be a bit less rain around Thursday, but at least isolated showers and storms are likely. Friday is forecast to be wetter with more neighborhoods seeing rain.

The forecast, gradually, dries out heading into the weekend - Sunday should be the drier of the weekend days.

Have a great Wednesday,

Cutter

