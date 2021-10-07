70th annual Savannah Greek Festival kicks off Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 70th annual Savannah Greek Festival kicks off on Thursday.

Hosted by the St. Paul’s Hellenic Center, the three-day festival attracts thousands of visitors each year. Visitors get to enjoy the foods and treats of rich Greek culture.

Due to COVID restrictions and the city’s moratorium on large events, this year’s event will be online ordering and pick-up only. Pick-up ordering will be available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 7-9, on the group’s website here. After you place your order, you can pick it up the following day by drive up at the back of the Hellenic Center on West Henry Lane, or by walk up at the front of the Hellenic Center on West Anderson Street.

All orders must be placed online. There will be no walk-up or drive-thru ordering available.

Online ordering has begun for Thursday. Orders for pickup on Friday can be placed starting 8:00 a.m. Thursday and orders for pickup on Saturday can be placed starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. Thank you. Posted by Savannah Greek Festival on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

