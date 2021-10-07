Sky Cams
Candidate forum for open 165th District seat

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just one week, people who live in Georgia’s 165th district will get to hear from the candidates running to be their representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Voters will get the chance to meet each candidate at a forum next Thursday.

Representatives with The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia say about 30 questions from the community were submitted. The questions range from local issues, like crime, to redistricting and healthcare.

After the passing of Representative Mickey Stephens, Governor Kemp announced a special election for House District 165. Five candidates qualified to run. The candidates are former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson, former Chatham County Board of Elections Member Antwan Lang, Savannah-native Clinton Young, Clinton Cowart and Sabrina Greene-Kent. The forum will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 and will start with a quick introduction of each candidate. During the question period, they’ll have one minute to answer each question. Organizers say a forum like this is one of the best ways for the community to get to know their candidates before hitting the polls.

“The candidates answer a question in their own words. They don’t have a campaign manager who’s written something for them. They haven’t had a chance to think about the questions in advance. They don’t see these questions in advance, so this is extemporaneous. People are talking off the cuff and saying what they really believe. I think that is incredibly important and the questions have come from constituents. So, they’re asking questions that matter to the district itself and that’s critically important,” League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia President Nina Altshiller said.

Attending the forum is free and it will be held via Zoom. People are asked to register for it, by clicking here.

