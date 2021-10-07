Kroger changing store hours in two-state region

ATLANTA - (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning Sunday, Kroger stores in Georgia and South Carolina will change store hours.

The new hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Hours of operation for Kroger pharmacies and fuel centers will not change.

For exact hours of pharmacies and fuel centers, visit Kroger’s store locator at Kroger.com.

