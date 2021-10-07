Sky Cams
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region

A Kroger grocery store sign
A Kroger grocery store sign(NBC15)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA - (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning Sunday, Kroger stores in Georgia and South Carolina will change store hours.

The new hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Hours of operation for Kroger pharmacies and fuel centers will not change.

For exact hours of pharmacies and fuel centers, visit Kroger’s store locator at Kroger.com.

