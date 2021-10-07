Popular Savannah radio personality passes away from COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A well known Savannah radio personality has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

According to Cumulus Media and I-95/WIXV-FM, Don Scott, Program Director and afternoon On-Air Host for Cumulus Savannah’s I-95/WIXV-FM, The Rock of Savannah, passed away Wednesday from COVID-19 in a Savannah hospital. He was a beloved member of the Cumulus Savannah family and joined I-95 FM in 1985.

Originally from Miami, FL, Don started his radio career at legendary stations such as Miami’s Power96/WPOW-FM and Chicago’s WSHE-FM, before moving to Savannah to make I-95 the #1 Rock station. He was honored by the State of Georgia in October 2020 with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award for exemplary community service, which is Georgia’s highest service award.

Throughout his 36 years with I-95, Don supported numerous community initiatives that improved the quality of life for people in the area.

I-95 says it will air a tribute show for Scott on Friday, Oct. 15 in the 5:00 p.m. hour. The tribute show will replay on I-95 on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3:00 p.m., and again on Sunday, Oct. 17 at noon.

Eric Mastel, Regional Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Media, released the following statement on Scott’s passing.

“Rock and Roll in Savannah has lost an Icon. I met Don 10 years ago when I moved to Savannah. In that time, I learned Don’s passion for his family, friends and career was exceptional. He went above and beyond in so many instances, I couldn’t begin to list them all. Whether he was helping to raise funds for charity, hosting a concert or simply executing a client remote, he left nothing on the bench. All in - all the time. I came to rely heavily on Don’s expertise and advice over that past decade. He will be greatly missed by me, his co-workers and his fans.”

