Pregnant woman fatally shot while driving on Georgia highway

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say someone shot a pregnant woman who was driving down a highway in west Georgia, killing her and her unborn child.

Officers found 29-year-old Akeila Ware unconscious with bullet holes in the car Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child died. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 18 near Drummond Road.

Investigators suspect that someone in a silver Nissan with possible front-end damage was involved in the shooting.

Authorities did not mention a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

