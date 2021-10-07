SCCPSS hosting vaccination clinics at area high schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County students that qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine can now get the shot at school.

About a month ago, a vaccine clinic was held at Beach High School to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Now, the district is expanding that option to all high schools in Savannah-Chatham County. To help meet that goal, SCCPSS has teamed up with St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System, the Coastal Georgia Department of Health, Hospice of Savannah, Savannah Fire Department, and Chatham Emergency Services

For any student that is interested, they need a parent to give consent and fill out an online registration form. Once that is complete, the student can go to the clinic during the school day to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for ages 12 and older.

For each high school they visit, they will also offer the vaccine to neighboring elementary and middle schools that have staff or students that qualify.

“This is one way we hope to make sure this stays that way and numbers continue to go down because you know we are approaching flu season and we are approaching holidays so we wanted to put that extra layer in place, also to ensure that numbers continue to go down,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

The clinics are happening all month long to administer first doses, and they will host follow up clinics next month for the second doses.

For a full list of schools and dates for the Vaccination Clinics and to register your student, click here.

SCCPSS is also offering COVID testing at schools, which is a requirement for participation in athletics, cheerleading, band and other identified extra-curricular activities. Students must be registered by Monday, Oct. 13, 2021. To register for COVID testing, click here.

If you have additional questions, they encourage parents to talk to their student’s school nurse or their own healthcare provider, and then sign up online for your student to receive the vaccine.

