Services on pause at Family Justice Center in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Family Justice Center opened in Savannah less than two years ago.

It was billed as a vital resource at a time when domestic violence cases were on the rise in Chatham County. Tonight a sign on the door says their services are on pause.

On the front door of the Chatham County Family Justice Center, there’s a sign saying that they’ve temporarily paused providing services and referrals at this location.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t help out there for anyone in need. That note also provides a list of agencies and their contact info previously housed inside the FJC near 37th Street and Waters Avenue.

According to the acting Family Justice Center Board President, Karen Guinn, the decision was made to temporarily close the center about a month ago.

Guinn says a combination of the pandemic forcing agencies to work remotely, and an organizational shake-up of the FJC board and how the center was operating led to the decision.

But she says the process is under way to find new leadership, that will hopefully lead to the center re-opening soon.

“We are in the middle of it. We’ve interviewed some fantastic candidates. Thankfully, we have a pretty plentiful fountain of viable candidates, and a very healthy eco system of nonprofits. So we have a lot of great choices,” Guinn said.

Guinn says candidates were actually being interviewed for the executive director role Thursday afternoon.

She adds they hope to be finished with the selection process by the end of this month, with the new executive director starting as soon as possible, and the center re-opening the first quarter of next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.