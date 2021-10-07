Sky Cams
South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina corrections officials will move forward with $92 million in improvement projects at prisons statewide after lawmakers’ approval.

The Post and Courier reports the Joint Bond Review Committee’s Tuesday approval marks the state’s largest one-year investment in prison improvements.

The upgrades will include new fire alarms, cell locks, and observation towers.

Lawmakers have acknowledged the need to front-burner prison improvements after a deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. But the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to spend $100 million last year.

Now the Department of Corrections estimates inflation has added 17% to costs so some projects may be put on hold.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

