Statesboro city officials seeking public feedback on COVID relief funding plan

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro has a preliminary plan for how they’ll spend millions in federal COVID relief funding.

City leaders want to run their plan past you to see what you think but also to ask if you have ideas too.

City of Statesboro expects to receive roughly $12.3 million from the American Recovery Plan Act. They have about half already in the bank with the rest coming by July.

They want to spend around $5 million on housing improvements in neighborhoods identified as distressed according to the most recent census.

They’re already targeting Johnson Street and some other locations to help people who own their own homes rehab them to raise the quality of life and quality of neighborhoods.

“One thing we’re looking at is around $6 million that we would utilize for sewer improvements. We have neighborhoods that have been in the city for many, many years but don’t have sewer,” City Manager Charles Penny said.

They’ll also use approximately a half million to team with Bulloch County to build a new home for the local Food Bank before they’re transitioned out of their current site in the old Julia P. Bryant school.

In addition to Thursday’s meeting, they’ll hold another on Tuesday and one next Saturday.

